Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

Britain's Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

Ciara Lee reports
Britain's Tyson Fury annihilated Deontay Wilder on Saturday (February 22) in a highly anticipated heavyweight championship fight.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BOXER, TYSON FURY, SAYING: "Don't forget, when I came here, they said I can't punch.

Deontay Wilder said himself that I've got two pillow fists.

But, you know, not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch, eh!

I've done alright, didn't I?" Fury overwhelmed his opponent to earn a seventh round TKO victory in Las Vegas, taking control late in the first round and never relinquishing it After the fight, Fury praised his new coach Javan 'Sugarhill' Steward for changing his style of boxing.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BOXER, TYSON FURY, SAYING: "I'm me own worst critic, and even though it was a fantastic performance and I got a great win, I know I can do better.

I've only just started, me and 'Sugarhill' with this style.

We've had seven weeks to perfect a style that takes years at the gym in and out, but I'm a quick learner, and I aim to get back to work straightaway, work on my balance, work on my straight punches, and we're going to be putting people to sleep, left, right and center.

Fury now takes the WBC crown from Wilder and settles the score between the two.

Asked if he would now fight his compatriot Anthony Joshua, Fury said he was expecting a rematch with Wilder - although he added that he would be 'happy with' whatever his promoters would want to do.



