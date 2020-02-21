Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korea > Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

The president puts the country on 'red alert' due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea raises disease alert to top level as virus cases soar

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert level to its highest for the first time since 2009 on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


South Korea coronavirus cases exceed 600, with church members hit hard

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GamalMahdaly

Dr. Gamal Mahdaly د. جمال مهدلي RT @AJEnglish: • Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 8 • Several Italian towns on lockdown • South Korea raises disease alert to highest l… 4 seconds ago

TocquevilleNY

Alexis de Tocqueville RT @business: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: - Confirmed cases in Italy have climbed above 100 - South Korea raised the infectious-disease alert to th… 11 seconds ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @ABC: NEW: South Korea has raised the alert level for the novel coronavirus to “highest” as confirmed cases continue to rise at an alarm… 11 seconds ago

mlkcc2019

MoLily KCC2019 😷 RT @business: Here's the latest on the CORONAVIRUS: - Third passenger from Diamond Princess dies - More than 100 cases confirmed in Italy -… 24 seconds ago

ayeenatienza

Ayeen Atienza RT @ANCALERTS: South Korea is raising its alert level on #COVID19 to the "highest" https://t.co/Zas5z7eByI 29 seconds ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest https://t.co/kvSwFDCRjh 1 minute ago

st_wan88

setiawan RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: South Korea raises alert to highest level over coronavirus outbreak 1 minute ago

srawdhahmy

sitisrmy RT @KAvenyou: ⚠️ South Korea raises its alert level against the COVID-19 virus to the highest, red (심각). Also, the 5th death from the #cor… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites [Video]Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases [Video]South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.