Serie A matches among sports fixtures cancelled in Italy after coronavirus outbreak

Four Serie A matches have been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto
VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF THE EXTERIOR OF THE SAN SIRO STADIUM WHERE THE SERIE A MATCH BETWEEN INTER MILAN AND SAMPDORIA HAS BEEN POSTPONED AFTER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (FEBRUARY 23, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

INTER MILAN FAN WALKING ACROSS ROAD, PAN TO EXTERIOR OF SAN SIRO STADIUM 2.

MAN WALKING IN FRONT OF SAN SIRO WEARING FACE MASK 3.

INTER MILAN FAN LOOKING AT SIGN SAYING IN ITALIAN AND ENGLISH: 'NO MATCH TODAY.

NEW DATE WILL BE UPDATED' 4.

LOW ANGLE OF SAN SIRO ENTRANCE GATE 2 5.

BOX OFFICE SIGN, PAN DOWN TO EMPTY BOX OFFICE WINDOWS 5.

EMPTY BOX OFFICE WINDOWS WITH SAN SIRO IN THE BACKGROUND 6.

EXTERIOR OF SAN SIRO STADIUM, INTER MILAN FAN WALKING AWAY FROM STADIUM STORY: Four of Sunday's (February 23) Serie A soccer matches, plus a women's rugby international, have been postponed because of an outbreak of the coronavirus in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

The Italian government said in a statement on Saturday (February 22) that the Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Atalanta v Sassuolo and Verona v Cagliari fixtures had been called off with no indication of when the games might be rescheduled.

Torino said in a statement on Sunday their match at home to Parma had been called off while the women's Six Nations rugby union international between Italy and Scotland, due to be played in Legnano in the Lombardy region, was also postponed, Scottish Rugby said.

That left only two Serie A matches on Sunday -- Genoa against Lazio in Genoa and AS Roma against Lecce in Rome.

Italy is tackling the worst outbreak of coronavirus recorded in Europe, with two people dying in the north since Friday (February 21) and more than 100 infected.

Looking to prevent the spread of the disease, the government has banned public events in the worst-affected areas and shut schools and universities.

The Lombardy region includes Milan while Turin is around 150 kilometres away in Piedmont.

Inter Milan, who are third in Serie A, are due to host Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad in a Europa League round of 16, second leg on Thursday (February 27), a match that was also reported to be at risk.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the match could be played behind closed doors.

Napoli are due to host Barcelona in a Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday (February 25) but there has been no suggestion of that match being under threat.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Sunday that it had set up a task force to analyse the situation.

A Serie B match featuring Ascoli and Cremonese was called off on Saturday around one hour before the scheduled kickoff because of fears over the coronavirus.

A third-tier Serie C match between Piacenza and Sambenedettese was also postponed as were several dozen youth team and amateur matches in the Lombardy region.

(Production: Daniele Mascolo)



Italy Women vs Scotland Women Six Nations clash called off due to coronavirus outbreak in Milan area

Four matches in Italy's Serie A have also been postponed as authorities attempt to control the deadly...
Independent - Published


