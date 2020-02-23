Global  

Coronavirus: Emergency measures in Italy as number of cases leaps

Italy introduces "extraordinary measures" to tackle the spread of the biggest outbreak of the new coronavirus in Europe.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the emergency plan as the number of cases rose to more than 130.
