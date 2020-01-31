Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jones: We could've declared at half-time

Jones: We could've declared at half-time

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Jones: We could've declared at half-time

Jones: We could've declared at half-time

England head coach Eddie Jones says the half-time score in the Six Nations clash against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team were so far ahead they could have declared.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RugbyMedium

RugbyMedium Eddie Jones claims England &apos;could have declared at half-time&apos; such was their dominance over Ireland https://t.co/ptWPN564Xh 15 seconds ago

Independent

The Independent RT @IndySport: Eddie Jones boasts England 'could have declared at half-time' after dominant Six Nations display over Ireland By @JackdeMen… 9 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Eddie Jones boasts England 'could have declared at half-time' after dominant Six Nations display over Ireland By… https://t.co/ylzaZuAdzK 9 minutes ago

IndoSport

Independent Sport 'If it was a cricket game, we could have declared at half-time' - Eddie Jones on England's win over Ireland… https://t.co/519czCHH9S 14 minutes ago

AndyOsira

Andy Osira RT @owenslot: Eddie Jones: "At half-time, if it was a cricket game, we could have declared." 18 minutes ago

tomhamiltonespn

Tom Hamilton Eddie Jones: "At half-time, if it was a cricket game, we could have declared." #ENGvIRE 34 minutes ago

rugby_ie

The42.ie Rugby "At half time, if it was a cricket game it could have been declared" - Eddie Jones. https://t.co/hIkaxz8WDJ 41 minutes ago

Slipcatch

Rágnár Ván Töndérsön "At half time, if that was a cricket game, we could have declared." - classic Eddie Jones ex Stormers coach 🤣🤣🤣 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows [Video]5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows

5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows 5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995) Produced by Disney to coincide with the opening of the Disneyland ride, the show included a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.