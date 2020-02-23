Global  

Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

| David Zalubowski/AP Photo By ZACH MONTELLARO 02/23/2020 11:27 AM EST Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is claiming there are inconsistencies in the reported results in Nevada, as the former South Bend (Ind.) mayor tries to claw his way to second place in Saturday&apos;s caucuses.
