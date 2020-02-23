ex boyfriend arrested pkg

Mother of three confirm an ex-boyfriend has been arrested...but not in connection to her case.

The arrest citation from georgetown police says 53-year old joseph hicks was charged with tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident, and criminal mischief in another case we reported to you a week ago on our eleven o' clock news....the same day sheena baxter disappeared.

Abc 36's alexus larson tells us more about what police say happened that night... and how baxter's sister is reacting to the arrest...in our top story at six.

Missing mother of three, sheena baxter was last seen a week ago outside this mobile home on sundown drive in scott county.

Her sister, christa crumley, says baxter went outside to put a bag in her car...saying she would be right back...she hasn't been seen since.

"this ain't like her.

This is not normal."

Friday morning... her sister says baxter's ex-boyfriend joseph hicks was arrested.... but police aren't saying his arrest is connected to baxter.

The charges against hicks...came the same day baxter disappeared.

"it's making me think and wonder.

I'm not going to lie."

According to the police report, hicks was found here with an apparent gunshot wound to his wrist.

Police say hicks told them a man approached him and shot him in a walmart.

After reviewing the security tapes ... and talking to witnesses... police say it didn't happen...that hicks made the story up.

"i just want to know at this point."

The report says after further investigation... police learned hicks was inside a semi at phoenix trucking prior to the reported shooting.

The report also says police found the truck and found damage from a bullet inside.

Two days later... the report says hicks was caught on camera... trying to clean potential evidence from the truck.

"there's so many thoughts going through my head don't think i haven't thought of every single person that i can think of."

Crumley says her sister dated hicks for about a year.

Court documents show baxter had protective orders against him on two separate occasions in 2018.

"i mean, we're looking at it."

"baxter's sister says she's taking everything into consideration and is hopeful police will be able to bring her sister back home."

"help us find her, bring her home."

Reporting in georgetown, alexus larson, abc 36 news.

