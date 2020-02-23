Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cinderella Story!: 42-Year-Old Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Back-up Goalie, Wins NHL Game

Cinderella Story!: 42-Year-Old Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Back-up Goalie, Wins NHL GameDavid Ayres, a 42-year-old former junior hockey player, Zamboni driver, and—are you kidding?—...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV NewsFOX Sports


Zamboni Driver David Ayres Plays Goalie For The Carolina Hurricanes, Beats The Toronto Maple Leafs

It was a cool moment
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •ESPNReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Weinerwayne1

Wayne Stouffer RT @WPXI: Zamboni driver steps in as emergency goalie, helps Carolina Hurricanes to victory https://t.co/f0fN9bAsYb https://t.co/koV2L7UbiF 5 minutes ago

bcrpeanutsmom

Lisa Ann Shaw Zamboni Driver Steps In As Emergency Goalie, Helps Cinch Win For NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes https://t.co/hQH8DGsWgK 33 minutes ago

lancemeroy

lance RT @CTVNews: A Zamboni driver from Whitby, Ont. made his NHL debut as an emergency backup goalie after two Carolina Hurricanes goalies were… 54 minutes ago

Amy_LyndonNC

Amy Lyndon @SarinaBowen An on-call emergency goalie who helps win a hockey game? Not too far-fetched, as this man who drives t… https://t.co/iZFxXD9iA7 1 hour ago

sharbdb

Sharlene RT @CTVKitchener: David Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver and practice goalie for the Toronto Marlies, got the call last night and helped… 1 hour ago

KathyMcGrane1

Kathy McGrane RT @MPRnews: David Ayres was sitting in the stands with his wife when Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer went down with an injury. Not… 2 hours ago

moisheleA

M Apelbaum One of the great things about hockey: there's an emergency backup goalie who's available for EITHER team if needed.… https://t.co/3n1ReTyvvH 2 hours ago

DoyleNewsy

Sunofabeach Awesome! Zamboni Driver Steps In As Emergency Goalie, Helps Cinch Win For NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes https://t.co/3wPgR8zIrd 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights [Video]Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/22/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto [Video]Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies --..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.