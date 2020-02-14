Global  

Celebrated New York Restaurateur B. Smith Dead At 70

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:31s
B.

Smith was a legendary lifestyle icon.

On Sunday, her husband of 27 years, Dan Gasby, announced the passing of his beloved wife, saying she died peacefully at their home on Long Island on Saturday night.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez looks back on her career.
