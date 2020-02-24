Elizabeth Warren Visits Enthusiatic Fillmore Auditorium 42 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:04s - Published Elizabeth Warren Visits Enthusiatic Fillmore Auditorium Thousands packed the Fillmore Auditorium on Colfax Avenue to hear Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential hopeful. 0

