'All-Out Effort': Bay Area Navy Veteran Recalls Vicious Iwo Jima Battle On 75th Anniversary

On the 75th anniversary of the bloody battle of Iwo Jima, two Bay Area men spoke about what it was like for those who were there and what it meant to those who followed them into military service.

John Ramos reports.

(2-23-2020)
