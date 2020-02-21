Global  

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/23/2020
McDavid's multi-point game in return lifts Oilers past Kings

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports


Draisaitl and the Oilers visit the Kings

The Edmonton Oilers will look to Leon Draisaitl when they face the Los Angeles Kings
FOX Sports - Published


Logikzzz

Ryan Horn RT @TSN_Sports: McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off Kings. MORE: https://t.co/3Hu07KJPSL https://t.co/7pVojMmBxd 4 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN McDavid shines in return from injury, Oilers hold off Kings. MORE: https://t.co/3Hu07KJPSL https://t.co/7pVojMmBxd 5 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return after missing six games because of a quad injury and… https://t.co/H0O9TMamgK 7 minutes ago

OilersnationHQ

Oilersnation Fresh Oil: GDB 62.0 Wrap Up: Welcome back Connor, Oilers win 4-2 in LA https://t.co/zzh4fZ93mg 18 minutes ago

jsbmbaggedmilk

Baggedmilk GDB 62.0 Wrap Up: Welcome back Connor, Oilers win 4-2 in LA https://t.co/nka1hubjVi #Oilers #NHL 18 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return from a quad injury, leading the Oilers to a 4-2 win against… https://t.co/N6j9uAgpTm 18 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Los Angeles Kings #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/774XrgmpRv 24 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings on 2020-02-23: LINK: https://t.co/CuE0hfBKaC… https://t.co/uyacS4md70 31 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Avalanche @ Kings 2/22/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Avalanche @ Kings 2/22/2020

Extended highlights of the Colorado Avalanche at the Los Angeles Kings

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

NHL Highlights | Panthers @ Kings 2/20/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Panthers @ Kings 2/20/2020

Extended highlights of the Florida Panthers at the Los Angeles Kings

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

