The new Audi RS Q3 Interior Design in Kyalami Green

The new Audi RS Q3 Interior Design in Kyalami Green

The new Audi RS Q3 Interior Design in Kyalami Green

Audi Sport presents the new edition of the RS Q3 and with the RS Q3 Sportback extends the product range to include an all-new model.

The two sport compacts offer outstanding performance, athletic design and maximum everyday usability.

They will be available in dealers in Germany and other European countries by the end of 2019.

Prices for the high-performance SUV start at 63,500 euros.

The SUV coupe starts at 65,000 euros.

The Audi RS Q3 and the Audi RS Q3 Sportback are synonymous with strength and outstanding performance.

Virtues that are also reflected in the design.

The Singleframe with no color-contrasting surround in the compact SUV creates an even sharper impression.

The gloss black grill with three-dimensional honeycomb structure is inset deeper and directly into the RS bumper with its large side air inlets.

The striking boomerang-shaped blades in the bumper are designed exclusively for the RS Q3.

The RS genes are also apparent in the flat slits above the Singleframe radiator grille.

With its downward sloping coupe-like roof line, the Audi RS Q3 Sportback is with a height of 1,557 millimeters (5.1 ft) 45 millimeters (1.8 in) lower than the RS Q3.

The rising shoulder line on the Sportback is set farther down than on the sister model, lowering the body's optical center of gravity.

As such, the body appears even more muscular and the wheels larger.

Both Audi Sport high-performance sports cars underscore their performance aspiration with pronounced muscles over the wheel arches, which have been flared by 10 millimeters (0.4 in).
