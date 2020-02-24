Disinfection underway in Seoul amid virus outbreak 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published Disinfection underway in Seoul amid virus outbreak South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to the highest level after over a hundred new cases were reported on Monday (February 24), leading authorities to disinfect shops all over the capital of Seoul. 0

