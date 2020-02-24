Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > TRUMP IN INDIA

TRUMP IN INDIA

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
TRUMP IN INDIATRUMP IN INDIA
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TRUMP IN INDIA

Air force one landing in india this morning.

President trump speaking?

To a packed stadium of more than 10?

Thousand people?

Promised a strong relationship between india and the u.s. this is trump's first visit to the country?

Since taking office.

Ahead of the visit?

Workers in the city of rebuilt sidewalks, roads and put up a wall to shield a nearby slum from the president's view.



Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump: India, US to sign USD 3 billion deals for military helicopters

Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his country will sign deals worth USD 3...
Mid-Day - Published

President Trump’s India trip includes massive rally

President Trump was greeted by more than 100,000 cheering fans when he arrived in India for a...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

truthtotweet

tellthetruth ❤#Bernie2020❤ Trump is in #India talking about "hope of a better world for all humanity". The same Trump who has taken away vital… https://t.co/86phqnj7Fx 2 seconds ago

SwapMenon

Swapna Menon RT @SagarRathore_: Donald trump came to India just to award Mahira Sharma with Oscars! ☺️ #Respect 2 seconds ago

Karen530527351

@Karen53052735 RT @PlaysTrumpCard: @Lrihendry @realDonaldTrump President Trump & Prime Minister Modi have brought the USA and India closer in friendship t… 2 seconds ago

thetruth9999999

not who U think I am RT @w_terrence: HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE? President Trump don’t get tired. HE TRAVELED 8000 miles to India & he’s still full of energy.… 2 seconds ago

Wvwalker1

WV/walker1 RT @RealSaavedra: India plays "Macho Man" by Village People as Trump enters Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is packed with 110,000… 2 seconds ago

marymel396

MaryHarper RT @MELANIAJTRUMP: Our First Lady looks absolutely STUNNING in India today! Melania Trump is wearing a beautiful white jumpsuit from Atelie… 3 seconds ago

ritusaksham

Ritu Sirohi RT @ANI: MHA sources: Violence in North-East Delhi orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India. MHA & Delhi… 3 seconds ago

Prince_593

Prince Our relationship with Pakistan are very good one. Thanks for these efforts by Pakistan, we are beginning to see sig… https://t.co/Lt18klyXjo 3 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News [Video]Will the elusive US-India trade deal happen? | Oneindia News

What is US President Donald Trump's India visit about? Is it merely optics? What does India gain out of it? Is a limited trade deal on the cards and why is trade such a sticking point between the two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:24Published

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India [Video]'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.