Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:34s
The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India.

Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

They were received there by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and the US Ambassador Kenneth Juster.

The President's daughter Ivanka Trump was also present at the airport.

Then the Trumps proceeded to the Taj Mahal along a heavily decorated route along which more dancers depicted India's varied culture.

Finally, the Trumps took a guided tour of the Mughal monument and also posed in front of one of the seven wonders of the world.
Recent related news from verified sources

Holding hands, Donald and Melania Trump tour Taj Mahal; joined by Ivanka, Jared Kushner

The visitors seemed to be taking the mausoleum in all its beauty, surrounded by perfectly trimmed...
DNA - Published

Taj Mahal a timeless testament to the rich and the diverse beauty of Indian culture, writes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

US President Donald Trump who is on a maiden two-day visit to India, arrived at the Taj Mahal in Agra...
Zee News - Published


'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India [Video]'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published

Trump family visits the Taj Mahal [Video]Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner all visited India's famed Taj Mahal on Monday, part of the world leader's first official visit to that country.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

