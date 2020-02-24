Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India.

Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

They were received there by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and the US Ambassador Kenneth Juster.

The President's daughter Ivanka Trump was also present at the airport.

Then the Trumps proceeded to the Taj Mahal along a heavily decorated route along which more dancers depicted India's varied culture.

Finally, the Trumps took a guided tour of the Mughal monument and also posed in front of one of the seven wonders of the world.