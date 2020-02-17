Global  

9 Days That Could Seal The Deal For The Democratic Race For President

The next nine days will determine whether Bernie Sanders will bring an end to the Democratic presidential race.

After a massive victory in Nevada, the Vermont senator is now positioned to continue dominating the field.

According to CNN, Sanders could potentially land a knockout blow in South Carolina.

The senator could then amass a clear lead on March 3, when 14 states and American Samoa vote.
