Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Quiet Place: Part II - Official "Fight" Trailer

A Quiet Place: Part II - Official "Fight" Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
A Quiet Place: Part II - Official 'Fight' Trailer

A Quiet Place: Part II - Official "Fight" Trailer

Check out the official "Fight" trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou!

Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018).

The sequel film, written and directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

Production took place in Upstate New York from June 2019 to September 2019.

Paramount Pictures plans to release A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters on March 20, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vaguetrailers

Vague Movie Trailer A Quiet Place Part II (2020) - Official Movie Final Trailer | Vague Movi... https://t.co/Atax1JC89T via @YouTube 1 hour ago

JackWnKY

JackW A Quiet Place Part II - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures https://t.co/a8MvzsBOmq via @YouTube 1080p HD 2:37 17 hours ago

AnotherUnivers

AnotherUniverse A Quiet Place Part II - Official Trailer via Another Universe - https://t.co/OSfWGj3Lz9 https://t.co/Suk0ebpMyR 4 days ago

Ameliablinder92

Amelia hamilton RT @bestcillian: Cillian looks so fine, can’t wait to watch the movie and be amazed (again) by his talent A Quiet Place – Part II officia… 5 days ago

Giadreams

Giadreams RT @TMML: Who's ready? A QUIET PLACE PART 2 (2020): https://t.co/837ClupFBH #aquietplaceparttwo #CillianMurphy #EmilyBlunt #johnkrasinski h… 1 week ago

TMML

TheMovieMyLife Who's ready? A QUIET PLACE PART 2 (2020): https://t.co/837ClupFBH #aquietplaceparttwo #CillianMurphy #EmilyBlunt… https://t.co/Ni69LCLjZc 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Quiet Place 2 Movie - Fight [Video]A Quiet Place 2 Movie - Fight

A Quiet Place 2 Movie - Fight Silence is not enough. #AQuietPlace Part II is in theatres March 20. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published

ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie [Video]ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie

ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie Trailer Official Selection Sundance Film Festival | World Cinema Documentary Competition ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA, 2020 (99') - Directed by..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.