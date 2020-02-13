A Quiet Place: Part II - Official "Fight" Trailer 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:00s - Published A Quiet Place: Part II - Official "Fight" Trailer Check out the official "Fight" trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou! Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018). The sequel film, written and directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou. Production took place in Upstate New York from June 2019 to September 2019. Paramount Pictures plans to release A Quiet Place: Part II in theaters on March 20, 2020.

