S&P 500 Movers: AAL, GILD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%.

Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 12.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 8.5%.

American Airlines Group is lower by about 11.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 7.8%, and Newmont, trading up 2.9% on the day.