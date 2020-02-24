Global  

Locals for and against India's Citizenship Act pelt stones at each other as violence in Delhi erupts

Locals for and against India's Citizenship Act pelt stones at each other as violence in Delhi erupts



Locals for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) pelt stones at each other as violence erupts in Delhi on February 24.

The footage shows locals launching stones at each other with a couple of vehicles burning in the background.
Watch: Violence breaks out over CAA in Delhi

There was a major violence in North East Delhi. According to the MHA, this entire violence appears to...
IndiaTimes - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify [Video]Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash [Video]Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:02Published

