shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Miller Motte - Cosmetology & Esthetics Welcome to local business spotlight everyone I'm Troy Thompson joining me in the studio today is the director of admissions for Miller Mott Technical College of course you know her we've interviewed her many times her name is Danielle Potter how are you my friend know everyone knows at home that what we're just about to talk to her till my favorite industries that I know can take you anywhere in the world because that's what it's done for me so let's touch base on the cosmetology course in total okay how long does it take before you're a cosmetologist ten marks okay months people and one of the things I love about your college is that the students are learning on humans not Dahle heads and a lot of schools around America teach on Dahle heads now of course they start on the Dahle head of furs right yes and then how does that how do you go from human to humans where are you getting those humans from so once they complete the first three modules and they have a certain number of hours they're able to work on clients on the floor so we have a full operating salon and day spa that clients can anybody can walk in and receive services now are there any educational restrictions as in do you have to have a certain type of paperwork before you come in to enroll in the cosmetology like a high school degree good question you do have to have a high school diploma or equivalency so either one would work okay but yeah just that's it and we want people to know that you can also get financing for cosmetology school as well how do they go about that so financial aid is available for those who qualify Troy so all you have to do is come in fill out a free application with the student government like this federal student government yeah and they'll basically spit out the eligibility and all right now they're coming out as qualified cosmetologist that's we're talking cutting coloring perming everything to do with hair yes and you can basically walk into a job people and even if you don't want to work in a salon it's great to be able to have a part-time job working from home absolutely this is the best thing esthetician course tell us about yeah so that's who makes you know your cosmetologist make your hair look good but the estheticians make your skin look good that is on high I mean it's heightened right now across the country everyone is you know the craziest skincare and glowing skin and eyelash extensions and all those things and so you it encompasses all of that so we're talking not just waxing and facials but we're also talking you're learning the eyelashes and what other parts of esthetician programs so they do chemical peels microdermabrasion our students do full-body waxing Wow yeah it's it's it's very go medical aesthetics which is would be like more in the lasers yeah things like that let's talk a little bit about the length of time it takes it's eight months it's an eight month program why wouldn't you do and we want to know I want people to know as well because I'm the ambassador for hairdressing in Australia and I know that it took my career to a different level and we want people to also know that doesn't matter what age you are you can become an aesthetician and you can also become a cosmetologist all ages we welcome everybody love that very quickly CDL program what is it and how long does that go so that's commercial truck driving we are training drivers daily so if you see there's a couple companies that I can't talk about but yes we supply their drivers so to four to eight week program depending on what shift you want day or night yep and it's very affordable we'll get you on the road and what is it what do you become a full-time truck like the big semi yes yes you you would get your license for that class one of the memorial hospital chairs spokesman for the breast cancer department she actually they came and brought her through so she could drive the big mammogram bus so she's one of our grads thank you for it if you want to find out more about Miller more Technical College there at all is on the screen [Music]





