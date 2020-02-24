Media Not Unfair To Warren

Global  

For months Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has been fading away.

Her poll numbers are abysmal.

She got disappointing results in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Her campaign identified the source of all its misfortunes: The Media.

Warren's fans have taken to social media to complain about her "erasure." According to Politico, that complaint has no merit.

The real complaint isn’t that the press isn’t covering her, but that it’s not smothering her in coverage as it once did.
