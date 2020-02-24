Jada Pinkett Smith Confronts Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King Outburst 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:30s - Published Jada Pinkett Smith Confronts Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King Outburst In a teaser for the upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk,” Smith tells the rapper her “heart dropped” when she heard his remarks about the CBS anchor.

Recent related news from verified sources Snoop Dogg, on 'Red Table Talk,' expresses regret over Gayle King drama: 'I was frustrated' Snoop Dogg sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of "Red Table Talk" and opened up about...

