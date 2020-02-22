Global  

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China.

The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China.

The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic.

833 cases have been confirmed in South Korea and more than 130 in Italy.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the “window of opportunity is narrowing” to contain the outbreak.

Members of the G20 also warned of the risk coronavirus poses to the global economy.

G20 Final Document
