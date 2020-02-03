Global  

Xbox Series X Details + Huawei's Mate Xs Is The Best Foldable To Date | Digital Trends Live 2.24.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Xbox Series X performance specs are unveiled; With coronavirus keeping kids quarantined, they're turning to raves in the cloud; TSA has banned the use of TikTok for employees; A new Target SKU points to an over-the-ear headphone from Apple; All the tech from MWC - Huawei's Mate Xs foldable phone, Sony's Xperia One II and Realme; How to improve workplace culture from the top down with Emtrain; The Tesla Model S may get to a 400-mile range with a new battery pack; Underoath keyboardist Chris Dudley on the marriage of tech and music; MIT researchers look to A.I.

For creating new antibiotics; Japan to bring back samples from a Martian Moon; Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet and the best of tech-based crowdfunding; Remembering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
