Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global Markets

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Investors on Wall Street are worried about the global impact of the coronavirus as it spreads outside of China.

CBS2's Diane King reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets In Negative Territory On Coronavirus Concerns

Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Friday following the weak cues overnight from Wall...
RTTNews - Published

Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

Shares of Apple Inc dragged down Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow sheds 900 points at the open [Video]Dow sheds 900 points at the open

The Dow plunged more than 900 points at the market open Monday after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a bigger impact to global growth. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

21st Century Fox and NBCUniversal in Talks to Buy Streaming Services [Video]21st Century Fox and NBCUniversal in Talks to Buy Streaming Services

According to The Wall Street Journal, 21st Century Fox is considering buying the streaming service Tubi for $500 million while NBCUniversal is in advanced talks to acquire Vudu from Walmart.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published

