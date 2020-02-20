Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads Oil prices slumped by 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the impact on demand for crude. Ciara Lee reports

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads Oil prices slumped by 5% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China...

Reuters - Published 2 hours ago



Oil rises on supply woes; demand concerns from coronavirus ease Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains from its previous session, as the market shifted focus...

Reuters - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like