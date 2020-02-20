Global  

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil prices slumped by 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the impact on demand for crude.

Ciara Lee reports
Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil prices slumped by 5% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China...
Reuters - Published

Oil rises on supply woes; demand concerns from coronavirus ease

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains from its previous session, as the market shifted focus...
Reuters - Published


