Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in his sexual assault trial.

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in his sexual assault trial.

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in his sexual assault trial.

The jury found Mr. Weinstein guilty of two counts, a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's trial have found the 67-year-old guilty of sexual assault and rape,...
SBS - Published Also reported by Deutsche Welle, Haaretz, RIA Nov., Mediaite, Newsy, The Age, USATODAY.com, IndiaTime, Denver Post, NYTimes.com


Jury deliberations begin in Weinstein trial, defense ordered not to speak to press

Jury deliberations begin in Weinstein trial, defense ordered not to speak to pressAfter hearing from 35 witnesses over more than two weeks of testimony, the New York City jury in...
WorldNews - Published


ceruceruceru

ceruceruceru RT @UberFacts: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal***act. He faces up to 25 years in prison. 8 seconds ago

RobertDaPatriot

USA Patriot RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Harvey Weinstein was just found guilty of rape, handcuffed, and taken to jail. He faces 5 to 25 years in prison, as wel… 12 seconds ago

agenda212030

chasetruth RT @TheFlatEartherr: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty, but you see Hollyweird loves Harvey Weinstein and will do everything it can to… 16 seconds ago

morganfahey

Morgan Fahey Harvey Weinstein should obviously have been found guilty on all counts, but it's good to know that BS walker stunt… https://t.co/HFsIQsA89R 17 seconds ago

pir8qu33n

Blue Moon 🌖 "sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement." Umm, no… https://t.co/aaq0ahSeEn 21 seconds ago

Emenoguwoe2020

Phil⚔️ RT @SkyNewsAust: Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault in a New Yor… 24 seconds ago

Angelic22597875

ange ⁷ RT @lukewaltham: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape. May he rot. 30 seconds ago

desolatevibe

. RT @ThePopHub: Harvey Weinstein has officially been found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape by a jury today (more updates comi… 31 seconds ago


Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement

Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 06:04Published

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement' [Video]Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement'

Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 18:58Published

