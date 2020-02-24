Croatian president expresses outrage at anti-LGBT effigy burning 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published Croatian president expresses outrage at anti-LGBT effigy burning Croatia's president and activists on Monday expressed outrage at a burning of an effigy showing a same-sex couple with their child during a carnival in the south of the country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this