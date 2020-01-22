Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child The pair welcomed a baby boy into the world on Saturday (22.02.20), with Daniella reported to have given birth in Tel-Aviv in Israel.

A representative for the couple told TMZ: The celebrity duo have largely remained tight-lipped about Daniella's pregnancy, but it appears the singer made a conscious decision to give birth to her baby boy in her home country.

The couple - who have not yet revealed the name of their baby - are currently based in Beverly Hills.

However, they began renting an apartment in Tel-Aviv last year, suggesting they have been planning for Daniella to give birth in Israel for a number of months.