'West Ham have no self-belief' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:51s - Published 'West Ham have no self-belief' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take a look at West Ham's final 12 games of the Premier League season and assess whether the Hammers will have enough to fight off relegation.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this