Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lampard: Mindset key for Bayern clash

Lampard: Mindset key for Bayern clash

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Lampard: Mindset key for Bayern clash

Lampard: Mindset key for Bayern clash

Frank Lampard says he will talk to his younger players about 'mindset levels' ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Bayern Munich.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How Frank Lampard's honest team meeting helped Chelsea turn corner before Tottenham win

The head coach believes last week's discussion over mindset was key but now wants more on eve of...
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Video: Lampard: Mindset key for Bayern clash https://t.co/eed82L2Aco via @NewsNowUK 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.