Simone Missick Goes Over Her Roles In NBC's "All Rise" & Season Two Of Netflix's "Altered Carbon"

In Netflix's "Altered Carbon," society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

Season two of the compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs, the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer.

Simone Missick visited BUILD to talk about the new season and her CBS series, "All Rise." BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

