Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Lizzo's Big Win, Rihanna's Passionate Speech and More | Billboard News

2020 NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Lizzo's Big Win, Rihanna's Passionate Speech and More | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
2020 NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Lizzo's Big Win, Rihanna's Passionate Speech and More | Billboard News

2020 NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Lizzo's Big Win, Rihanna's Passionate Speech and More | Billboard News

Celebrities, activists and prominent thought leaders in the Black community all came together to celebrate Black excellence and achievement at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo's Entertainer of the Year Honor, Rihanna's Speech and More: Highlights From the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

On Saturday (Feb. 22), celebrities, activists and prominent thought leaders in the Black community...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

robindavidman

Robin Davidman Lizzo's Entertainer of the Year Honor, Rihanna's Speech and More: Highlights From the 2020 NAACP Image Awards… https://t.co/AfitV48Sxf 48 minutes ago

QDoggslimZ720

U.S.A Pop Culture News RT @billboardbiz: Lizzo's Entertainer of the Year Honor, Rihanna's Speech and More: Highlights From the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.c… 1 hour ago

billboardbiz

billboardbiz Lizzo's Entertainer of the Year Honor, Rihanna's Speech and More: Highlights From the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/5bNlSUjaT2 1 hour ago

1041TheBeat

104.1 The Beat .@Stichiz: NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Who Pulled Up And How To Get Involved https://t.co/jdXxmjDifV 3 hours ago

IAMNikkiStrong

Nikki Strong Lizzo's Entertainer of the Year Honor, Rihanna's Speech and More: Highlights From the 2020 NAACP Image Awards… https://t.co/LpXoovUowX 7 hours ago

klassivangie

Evangela Brewster RT @EnterpriserSTE: Lizzo’s #Entertainer of the #Year Honor, Rihanna’s #Speech and More: #Highlights From the 2020 #NAACP #Image #Awards… 8 hours ago

EnterpriserSTE

EnterpriserSuite Lizzo’s #Entertainer of the #Year Honor, Rihanna’s #Speech and More: #Highlights From the 2020 #NAACP #Image… https://t.co/etXHhpb2hp 8 hours ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed 2020 NAACP Image Awards Highlights: Lizzo, Rihanna and More - https://t.co/ZF102oEX4h https://t.co/3AfiNUdrZ6 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards [Video]Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo was honored with a major award at the NAACP Image Awards and her speech is a must-hear

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:45Published

Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards [Video]Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna Delivers Empowering Call to Action at NAACP Image Awards On Feb. 22, Rihanna was honored at the 51st NAACP Image Awards with the President’s Award for her philanthropic efforts. During her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.