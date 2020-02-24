Weinstein Is Guilty In New York

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been in the spotlight for rape over the past few years.

Weinstein was officially convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday.

Reuters is reporting he was taken away in handcuffs.

Many see this as a turning point for the #MeToo movement and good news for victims everywhere.

The MeToo Movement inspired women to publicly share powerful men's violence and misconduct.