Weinstein Is Guilty In New York

Weinstein Is Guilty In New York

Weinstein Is Guilty In New York

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been in the spotlight for rape over the past few years.

Weinstein was officially convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday.

Reuters is reporting he was taken away in handcuffs.

Many see this as a turning point for the #MeToo movement and good news for victims everywhere.

The MeToo Movement inspired women to publicly share powerful men's violence and misconduct.
Weinstein Is Guilty In New York

Harvey Weinstein Trial: New York Charges, Verdict Explained

Weinstein has been found guilty on two of five counts involving accusers Jessica Mann and Mimi Haley...
NY Jury: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape

A jury which included seven men and five women came to a verdict against the disgraced Hollywood...
Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory..

