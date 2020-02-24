Global  

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points over coronavirus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points as the spread of the new coronavirus threatened wider damage to the global economy.
DOW PLUMMETS: Market Craters 1,000+ Points on Coronavirus Fears

The Dow fell more than a thousand points, Monday, amid growing coronavirus fears.
Pandemic fears grip Wall Street, Dow dives 800 points

The Dow Jones Industrials fell more than 800 points and the S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq hit...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Dow Fell 1,000 Points And What Analysts Say to Do Now [Video]Why Dow Fell 1,000 Points And What Analysts Say to Do Now

Stocks tanked on coronavirus fears, but could now be the time to buy?

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:35Published

Dow sheds 900 points at the open [Video]Dow sheds 900 points at the open

The Dow plunged more than 900 points at the market open Monday after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a bigger impact to global growth. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

