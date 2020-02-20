Tupelo police are looking for a man accused of using a fake account to buy iphones.

The man in this photo is wanted for felony false pretense.

Tupelo police say the suspect went to sam's club and used someone else's info to open an account with verizon.

He then bought 3 iphone 11 cellphones with the fake account.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call crime stoppers.

Centered