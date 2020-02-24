Global  

Beyonce, Alicia Keys and More Honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant During Emotional Memorial | THR News

Stars, family and friends gather together at Los Angeles' Staples Center to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
