1000s Share Sorrow, Joy, Tears At Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & 7 Victims

Thousands packed the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others who died in a helicopter crash in February.

Reporter Dave Lopez was there and says the emotional ceremony was "perfect."
Tears from a comic, a mom and a legend mark Bryant memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memorable moments from inside the memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter...
Seattle Times - Published

Here's How to Watch the Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna's Memorial Service from the Staples Center

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are being honored with a Celebration of Life memorial service – and...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial [Video]Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial

Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:10Published

Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company In Kobe Crash [Video]Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company In Kobe Crash

The lawsuit was announced on the same day as a public memorial honoring Kobe and Gianna being held at Staples Center.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:10Published

