Weinstein Could Face Longer Sentence For Alleged LA Crimes Following NY Verdict

Weinstein Could Face Longer Sentence For Alleged LA Crimes Following NY Verdict

Weinstein Could Face Longer Sentence For Alleged LA Crimes Following NY Verdict

Weinstein, 69, could be sentenced from five to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and one count of a felony sex act in New York, and still faces serious charges in Los Angeles.
