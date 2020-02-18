San Diego is home to employees who love to work from home

A recent study from eCommerce software provider Volusion shows San Diego has one of the highest percentages of people who work remotely or work from home.



Recent related videos from verified sources Historic home in Pacific Beach on the market for 1st time in 80 years Historic home in Pacific Beach on the market for 1st time in 80 years Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:14Published 4 days ago Neighbors say Measure B could cost them their homes Residents of a small mobile home park across the street from the proposed Newland Sierra development, Measure B on the March ballot, say they fear a "yes" vote to approve the project could do.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:04Published 6 days ago