Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien talked about Russia and Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

He said Russia would like to see Sanders elected president because he’d cut military funding and spend more money on social programs. O’Brien said: “The Russians have always tried to interfere with elections because they want to divide Americans.” According to Business Insider, O’Brien’s unproven claims are partly based on Sanders having his honeymoon in Moscow.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden [Video]Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Politico, Clyburn is the highest ranking African American in Congress. Pressure to endorse Biden grew..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus [Video]Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders has officially won the Nevada caucus, according to Business Insider. 100% of the results were reported at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24th. The Vermont..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

