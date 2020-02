Kobe, Gianna Bryant Remembered In Celebration of Life Ceremony At Staples Center SHE LEAVES BEHIND FIVE OTHERCHILDREN.HER FIANCE REMAINS IN CRITICALCONDITION.THOUSANDS PACKED THE STAPLESCENTER IN LOS ANGELES TOREMEMBER KOBE BRYANT, HIS13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER GIANNA ANDSEVEN OTHERS WHO DIED IN THATHELICOPTER CRASH LAST MONTH.IT WAS EMOTIONAL AND AT TIMESJOYFUL CELEBRATION OF LIFE.ALEXANDRIA HOFF JOINS US WITHMORE.Reporter: OF COURSE THEREWERE MOMENTS OF JOY TODAY AND OFLAUGHTER.AFTER ALL, THIS WAS ACELEBRATION OF LIFE.AND YET, IT WAS CLEAR THAT THEWORD CELEBRATION CAN ONLY GO SOFAR WITH SPEAKING ABOUT A FATHERAND DAUGHTER TOGETHER IN PASTTENSE.IT WAS THE STAPLES CENTER IN LOSANGELES WHERE KOBE BRYANT SPENT20 SEASONS AS A LAKER.BUT THE HOUSE THAT KOBE BUILTBECAME A HOME.BEYONCE OPENED THE CEREMONYCELEBRATING THE LIFE OF KOBEBRYANT AND HIS 13-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER GIANNA WHO WERE KILLEDLAST MONTH ALONG WITH SEVENOTHERS IN A HELICOPTER CRASH.KOBE WAS MY DEAR FRIEND.HE WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER.HE WAS SOMEONE TO EVERYONE INTHE ROOM OF 20,000.BRYANT'S WIDOW AND GIANNA'S MOM.YOU TAKE CARE OF OUR GIGI.I GOT NANI, BB AND COCOA, WE'RESTILL THE BEST TEAM.WE LOVE AND MISS YOU.Reporter: ALEASIA KEYS ALSOPLAYED.ON THE BIG SCREEN MOMENTOES WERESHARED.IN OUR REGION STRANGERS WHO HADWATCHED THE MEMORIAL ON TVSTOPPED BY LARRY'S STEAKS INWINFIELD AND ONE BOOTH INPARTICULAR.IT WAS ONE OF BRYANT'S FAVORITESPOTS.WE USED TO SMILE BECAUSE HEALWAYS SAID I WANT TO SEE WHAT'SIN FRONT OF ME.Reporter: VANESSA BRYANTADDED TODAY THAT SHE NEVERREALLY SAW HER HUSBAND OF ALMOST20 YEARS AS A CELEBRITY OR EVENA BASKETBALL PLAYER.