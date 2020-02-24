Global  

Dow drops more than 1,000 as COVID-19 threatens global economy

Alert: Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak threatens the global economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials drop more than 1,000 points as the spreading virus outbreak...
Global markets plunge as virus cases spread beyond Asia

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial...
PeteMoring

Pete Moring Isn't it time people gave @DavidIcke a little more attention instead of branding him a Nutter?? He's been RIGHT abo… https://t.co/R0k9CtfpoU 14 minutes ago

MissComPol

Lucy Dow Drops More Than 1,000 as COVID-19 Outbreak Threatens Economy https://t.co/EDpJCLYv8C https://t.co/iAAK8UWbX5 1 hour ago

gazdpol

Gazdaságpolitika RT @euronewsbiz: Dow drops more than 1,000 as COVID-19 threatens global economy https://t.co/WL99h099VE https://t.co/jjWTBUyarF 1 hour ago

hotpinkchihuah1

AngryBunny🐰 Holy hell. When oil & copper drops on the stock market and the air in Beijing clears up more than in decades... it… https://t.co/EQ64dnoSzN 2 hours ago

LARamsFanTG400

Cali Sports Fan MAMBA FOREVER RT @FOXLA: Dow drops more than 1,000 points as COVID-19 outbreak threatens economy https://t.co/XAZwchRMl6 https://t.co/QhqKXo8xtd 2 hours ago

PatriciaAHenso1

Tricia Wingate RT @CBNNews: The COVID-19 virus is affecting the US economy. US stocks fell sharply Monday, following a sell-off in overseas markets, as a… 2 hours ago

Morse_vs

ทุกอย่างมันเป็นสีเทา ยุคทาส RT @TIME: Dow drops more than 1,000 as COVID-19 outbreak threatens economy https://t.co/7Jjnu5Zdw4 3 hours ago

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior Dow Drops More Than 1,000 as COVID-19 Outbreak Threatens Economy - https://t.co/hUu6el3R8E 4 hours ago


Dow plummets more than 1,000 points over coronavirus fears [Video]Dow plummets more than 1,000 points over coronavirus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points as the spread of the new coronavirus threatened wider damage to the global economy.

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 [Video]Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion..

