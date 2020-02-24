Global  

US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK"s DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's "Sholay" In His Grand Speech

US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK's DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' In His Grand Speech

US President Donald Trump pleasantly surprised the lakhs of attendees at his ‘Namaste Trump’ event when he mentioned Bollywood hits like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's 'Sholay'.

