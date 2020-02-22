Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility

Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility

Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility

U.S. District Judge Josephine L.

Staton granted an emergency temporary restraining order Friday, when city officials filed court papers saying they were not notified in advance of the plans and wanted assurances that an adequate study had been done determine if the site is safe to house the patients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FidaCTulip

Fida C Tulip 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @FidaCTulip: Plans to turn a Costa Mesa facility into a coronavirus quarantine site were postponed again Monday after a judge extended a… 3 hours ago

FidaCTulip

Fida C Tulip 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Plans to turn a Costa Mesa facility into a coronavirus quarantine site were postponed again Monday after a judge ex… https://t.co/RH3cPHtBQd 4 hours ago

abc7eileen

Eileen Frere Judge extends temporary restraining order for another week—temporarily blocking plan on potential Coronavirus quara… https://t.co/DHW4ocGPDv 4 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility https://t.co/CEUjZMSRfM https://t.co/pEZ7y2XCtc 5 hours ago

MzHelaine

CaliforniaScreaming Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility https://t.co/qGKPtX3zix 6 hours ago

RobSandoval20

Robert_Sandoval Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/yPSGOguVsh 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa [Video]Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday night to block the transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients from Sacramento to Costa Mesa.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:22Published

Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base [Video]Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base

A judge has temporarily blocked the transfer of coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa. 

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.