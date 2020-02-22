Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:18s - Published Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted an emergency temporary restraining order Friday, when city officials filed court papers saying they were not notified in advance of the plans and wanted assurances that an adequate study had been done determine if the site is safe to house the patients.

