Celebration Of Life: Thousands Pay Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:24s - Published Celebration Of Life: Thousands Pay Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant In a powerful and emotional public memorial Monday at Staples Center -- the house Kobe Bryant built --- family, friends and NBA legends came together to honor Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in the tragic plane wreck last month in Calabasas.

