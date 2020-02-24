Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebration Of Life: Thousands Pay Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Celebration Of Life: Thousands Pay Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Celebration Of Life: Thousands Pay Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Celebration Of Life: Thousands Pay Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant

In a powerful and emotional public memorial Monday at Staples Center -- the house Kobe Bryant built --- family, friends and NBA legends came together to honor Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in the tragic plane wreck last month in Calabasas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Quavo, Rick Ross & More Pay Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

As Kobe Bryant fans gather at LA's Staples Center on Monday (Feb. 24) for The Celebration of Life for...
Billboard.com - Published

Kobe Bryant's Last Human Act Celebrated as "Heroic" During Public Memorial

Up until his passing, Kobe Bryant was doing good for others. During Monday's celebration of life for...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Attend Kobe Bryant Tribute [Video]Thousands Attend Kobe Bryant Tribute

Thousands of fans and luminaries from all over the sports and entertainment world were on hand Monday for a memorial service for Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were killed in a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Kobe, Gianna Bryant Remembered In Celebration of Life Ceremony At Staples Center [Video]Kobe, Gianna Bryant Remembered In Celebration of Life Ceremony At Staples Center

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.