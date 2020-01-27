Middletown mother, daughter killed in crash were 'best friends'
A Friday night crash on I-75 killed three generations of a single Middletown family: Six-year-old Wildwood Elementary student Brayden Jennings, his mother, Amanda Kidwell, and his grandmother, Betty Davis.
They had been traveling together in the southbound lane when a semitrailer headed in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck their car head-on.