Draining Of Santa Clara County's Anderson Reservoir To Begin In October 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:13s - Published Draining Of Santa Clara County's Anderson Reservoir To Begin In October The Santa Clara Valley Water District said Monday that it agrees with federal regulators' orders to move forward with the project to empty the Anderson Reservoir to reduce risk to the public in the event of an earthquake. Maria Medina reports. (2-24-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources Feds order Santa Clara County's largest reservoir drained because of dam safety The largest reservoir in Santa Clara County — which holds more water than all nine other reservoirs...

Tweets about this #HandMarkedPaperBallots ✍🏽 RT @DMJreports: BREAKING: Trump administration orders the draining of Santa Clara County reservoir by Oct. 1 due to risk of collapse in a m… 9 hours ago Daniel M. Jimenez BREAKING: Trump administration orders the draining of Santa Clara County reservoir by Oct. 1 due to risk of collaps… https://t.co/CNUf8ptHzw 10 hours ago