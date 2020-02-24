Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Draining Of Santa Clara County's Anderson Reservoir To Begin In October

Draining Of Santa Clara County's Anderson Reservoir To Begin In October

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Draining Of Santa Clara County's Anderson Reservoir To Begin In October

Draining Of Santa Clara County's Anderson Reservoir To Begin In October

The Santa Clara Valley Water District said Monday that it agrees with federal regulators' orders to move forward with the project to empty the Anderson Reservoir to reduce risk to the public in the event of an earthquake.

Maria Medina reports.

(2-24-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Feds order Santa Clara County's largest reservoir drained because of dam safety

The largest reservoir in Santa Clara County — which holds more water than all nine other reservoirs...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Avonan

#HandMarkedPaperBallots ✍🏽 RT @DMJreports: BREAKING: Trump administration orders the draining of Santa Clara County reservoir by Oct. 1 due to risk of collapse in a m… 9 hours ago

DMJreports

Daniel M. Jimenez BREAKING: Trump administration orders the draining of Santa Clara County reservoir by Oct. 1 due to risk of collaps… https://t.co/CNUf8ptHzw 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County DA's Office Creates Team To Remove Firearms From Dangerous Offenders [Video]Santa Clara County DA's Office Creates Team To Remove Firearms From Dangerous Offenders

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is forming a specialized, five-person unit focused on removing guns from dangerous offenders who don't have a legal right to own a firearm. Devin..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:18Published

South Bay Voters Cast Early Primary Ballots At New Polling Centers [Video]South Bay Voters Cast Early Primary Ballots At New Polling Centers

California Primary day is March 3, but voters in Santa Clara County are already casting their ballots at new polling places that just opened. It's part of a new system of voting called Voter's Choice...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.