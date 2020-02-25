Global  

Wrestlemassacre movie

Wrestlemassacre movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The wrestling world bodyslams the horror genre in this June’s funnest fright-flick!

Wrestlemassacre, starring Richie Acevedo aka The Cuban Assassin, The WWE’s Tony Atlas, Julio Bana Fernandez (“House of Cards”), Jason John Beebe (Crossbreed) and Canadian pro wrestler Rene Dupree, will be available On Demand DVD June 16, 2020 from Wild Eye Releasing.

Randy is an awkward groundskeeper who is obsessed with professional wrestling.

Longing for a sense of belonging with grandiose dreams of becoming a wrestling superstar, he is only met with abject humiliation.

A brutal shaming at a local wrestling school pushes Randy over the edge and sets out on a blood soaked rampage to punish those who wronged him.
